GREENUP For the second year in a row, the Greenup County High School Cheerleaders have earned the title of World Champions at a competition at Disney's Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.
Coach Candy Berry said the squad of 24 faced qualifying squads from across the country and the globe, but the number competing at this high level was smaller than at many competitions. She said they competed with at least 10 other squads.
The World High School Cheerleading Championship was on Sunday evening; the squad also competed in the national competition and was less than a point away from first place for that title.
"It makes me really happy for the kids and proud of them because, dang it, they work hard all year, so it's nice to be recognized and rewarded," Berry said, noting it's a young team with just two seniors.
Berry said the cheerleaders have learned to handle the stress of competition.
"They handled the pressure and they get a lot of pressure from our community and from themselves because of the history of the program," Berry said. "They had a lot on their backs and handled it with such ease and poise."
She also commended the parents for their role in the squad's success.
"We have the best bunch of parents that support their daughters no matter what," she said."The board of education and the principal have checked on us every day and have come to some of our practices and they see how hard the girls work."
Greenup County School Superintendent Traysea Moresea was thrilled with the win.
"We've always been proud of our children," Moresea said. "They're a tradition for us and they never disappoint. This is two world championships back to back and 16 other national competitions. We're just so proud of them!"
Another honor for the cheering program in Greenup: Berry recently learned she will be inducted into the KHSAA Dawahares Hall of Fame Class of 2023 on April 30.
"I was shocked but excited," Berry said. "I found out about two weeks ago when I got a call from the president of KHSAA telling me I'd been chosen to be the first cheer coach to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. ... I'm very pleased to represent all the other cheerleading coaches."
Berry has been involved in cheering since she cheered for Russell High School in the 1960. She later coached there before becoming the head cheer coach at Greenup County High School in 1976.
She took her squad to the National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando for the first time in 1980. If was the first of its kind and help redefine the status of high-school cheerleading.
Moresea said she's proud of Berry's accomplishment, too.
"She is beyond a legend at this point," Moresea said. "The girls love her. She becomes an additional member of the family when she coaches the children and grandchildren of girls she coached. She creates those bonds where people are very happy to have their children follow in their footsteps."
Cheerleaders will be recognized at a Thursday morning assembly and at Friday night's ball game.
(606) 326-2661 |