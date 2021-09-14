SUMMIT The Boyd County Public Library Midland Branch was officially opened to the public following a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday.
As the Boyd County High School band played the fight song, Boyd Countians listened and nodded along to the familiar tune as more people gathered outside the new building. The parking lot overflowed as the familiar melody moved through the air.
“It was on time and it was on budget!” exclaimed Library Director Debbie Cosper to the crowd, adding taxes weren’t raised in the process.
The 18,000-square-foot building holds a children’s room, teen room, individual meeting or study rooms as well as a meeting space with an 80-person capacity — a garage door can expand the space to fit 120. The parking lot, which was more than overflowing Monday, holds 80 or more along with room for school buses.
A fireplace is a main focal point in the building. The clear fireplace connects the indoor sitting area to the outdoor patio. The patio currently looks out onto a grassy spot. The hope for the grassy area is an outdoor amphitheater. Posters with the mockups were stationed around the fireplace to show the future growth of the space and costs for naming.
The amphitheater will approach $500,000. The new Midland Branch, as it stands by U.S. 60, cost approximately $4.3 million.
Cosper called the branch, “unique and modern.”
The construction had a few small delays, but Cosper said the crew did a great job of finding a fix and moving forward. Her mentality was to not dwell, just fix and move on. Cosper called the construction project “fun” and acknowledged that isn’t typically associated with such projects. She credits the work of Trace Creek throughout the project.
Books fill many of the shelves in the adult, teen and children’s rooms. There’s obvious space for growth in the building and room for more materials. Cosper said an AV maker space is coming, and there are things on tap for more growth. However, the building opened on time and is operational.
Patrons who came to see the new library were able to browse and check out materials during the Ashland Alliance ribbon cutting. At least 100 people were there to see the space and resources now available for the county.
Tracy Stakely and Amanda Keeney stopped by to explore the new branch and enjoy some of the pastries for the guest. The ladies are avid users of the library downtown. The new location gives more options for them as their everyday activities bring them to the area.
Both said they were impressed with the location, the fireplace and the modern look of the space.
The Midland Branch brings the Boyd County Public Library to three operating branches, consolidating the Summit branch, which was used as storage, and the Kyova branch. The brand new branch has restrooms, something the Kyova branch didn’t, as it was in the former Kyova Mall.
Windows were specifically placed for the best natural lighting thought out the day. Large windows span much of the wall that looks out onto the parking lot and main entrance, which people flooded through Monday.
Amber Vanover brought her son Eli to see the new branch and is already taking advantage of the children’s resources at the new branch. Vanover has taken advantage of story time at the downtown branch. Being from the Cannonsburg area, Vanover is excited to have story time closer to home, and access to more resources within a shorter drive as Eli gets closer to school age.
Boyd Countians gleefully explored the shelves Monday and snacked on desserts. They chatted and shared their favorite pieces of the new library. One standout is the children’s book arch made up of children’s classics and favorites, topped with a smart-looking owl complete with a backpack and sneakers.
The new branch is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
