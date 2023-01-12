ASHLAND The spirit of Col. Harland Sanders will be present today, when the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center is host to a Kentucky Chautauqua presentation.
L. Henry Dowell of Nicholasville will portray the fried chicken king at 6 p.m. today in a presentation called “Hard Work, Luck and Perseverance, the third installment of a five-part series at the museum.
Tickets are $25 for one performance and $15 for museum members.
With two remaining performances in February and March, all three tickets can be purchased for $60, or $30 for members.
Kentucky Chautauqua series is presented by Kentucky Humanities. Chautauqua performers travel to school and community organizations throughout the state to deliver historically accurate dramatizations of Kentuckians who made valuable contributions.