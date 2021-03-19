The Scioto County Sheriff confirmed Friday that 48-year-old suspect Tracy L. Rickett is still at large.
Rickett is the center of a manhunt that began Sunday afternoon, following a car-theft spree in Lewis County. Authorities said Rickett ran from police, attempted to run over a Lewis County deputy, and then led police on a chase to the town of Greenup.
In footage that went locally viral on Facebook, a silver Pontiac believed to be driven by Rickett is seen careening the wrong side on U.S. 23 and through a shopping center. Police cars are seen ramming the Pontiac, but failing to disable it.
The pursuit ended in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, after Greenup County Sheriff’s Deputies and Greenup Police Department officers opened fire, according to Ohio authorities.
That shooting is currently under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. No one was injured in the shooting, Ohio authorities have confirmed.
Following his apprehension, Rickett was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center under the supervision of a Scioto County deputy, sheriff David Thoroughman has said. Rickett was flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus — Thoroughman has confirmed he was not escorted by a deputy, but Scioto authroties called ahead to have hospital security keep an eye on Rickett.
Upon arrival at the hospital, authorities said Rickett slipped out in a hospital gown. The Scioto County Sheriff said he is believed to have made his way back to the area.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 354-7566.