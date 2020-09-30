CHARLESTON The 65th season of the Charleston Ballet will begin in October, with masks and social distancing required for the audience.
With the theme “Stand Up and Dance,” performances will include:
• Oct. 16 and 17, 7:30 p.m. — “Bit(e)s And Pieces” will include “Elements,” a fusion of traditional ballet with a contemporary spirit. In the same program will be an unusual version of “Dracula,” directed by Kim Pauley, the artistic director of the Charleston Ballet. The performance will be at the Municipal Auditorium.
• Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. — “The Nutcracker,” a performance with the American Academy Ballet. The venue has yet to be announced.
• Details will follow about the final performance in March, titled “Gravity,” choreographed by Manuel Vignoulle.
Some dates and venues could change.
For ticket and season information, call (304) 342-6541 or visit thecharlestonballet.com.