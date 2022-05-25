ASHLAND The 31st Annual Gordon Scott Memorial Four-Person Team Golf Scramble will be at 7:30 a.m. June 4 at River Bend Golf Club. The event is presented by Hillcrest-Bruce Mission.
Mission director Mike Maynard said profits realized will be put to good use.
“Funds raised from the golf scramble will support the free preschool that we have offered to our neighbors since 1985," Maynard said. "Even during the pandemic, we continued to provide our program and graduated eight and nine children over the last two years. We added Kindermusik to our curriculum this year and have readers and occupational therapists that volunteer to really make it a spectacular program.”
He said money also will support adult education and employment programs that help residents get jobs.
"Over the last four years we have seen 13 earn their GED, 26 start college, six graduate and 52 start jobs,” he said.
Registration is $300 per foursome and begins at 7:30am with a shotgun start set for 8 a.m.
Fee includes 18 holes of golf with cart, coffee, doughnuts, soft drinks and lunch.
The winning foursome will win three rounds of golf each and there are four $50 gift cards for “Closest to the Pin” on four different par 3s. Door prizes will be awarded and an auction of a year membership to the Ashland Area YMCA is planned.
Hole sponsorships are available at the $100, $250, $500 and $1,000 levels.
Maynard noted this year is the 51st year of the mission.
“It all started in the basement of Christ United Methodist Church in 1971, a congregation just loving their neighbors with clothes and food," he said. The mission would eventually offer parenting classes, cooking classes, a community center, dental assistance and preschool.
Health care for residents remains a problem, Maynard said.
“We have neighbors whose insurance won’t cover dental/dentures, hearing aids, diabetic supplies or even eye glasses," he said. "We are fortunate to receive a grant that has helped over 1,000 people the last six years with those things their insurance will not cover.”
To register for the golf scramble or for more information, call Maynard at (606) 324-5723 or email director@hillcrestbrucemission.com. Information and registration forms also are available on Facebook at facebook.com/hillcrestbrucemission.