CATLETTSBURG A charity event was held Friday at the Catlettsburg Ballpark to support the families of Adamo Demolition Group workers Jamie Fitzgerald, Doug Gray and Travis Miller. The three men were part of the project to demolish the former Killen Generating Station in Adams County,Ohio, and were inside when the building collapsed on Dec 9. Gray and Fitzgerald were killed by the collapse while Miller survived with injuries and is receiving medical treatment.
The event was organized by Fitzgerald’s friends and coworkers to sell barbecue dinners and raffle tickets for a giveaway with all proceeds being donated to the families of the three workers.
“It started out with a few of us talking about doing something for them, then it just grew as more and more people got involved. It’s unreal how many people came to help us.” said Greg Damron, one of the event planners, “It wasn’t just one person. We all helped out because we wanted to. Everyone wanted to do something nice for these guys and their families.”
Regarding his friendship with Fitzgerald and his involvement with the benefit, Damron said, “I was raised in Catlettsburg, like Jamie. We worked together and were friends. I worked with Travis many a day, and while I did not know Doug (Gray), when we organized this event, we felt that all three needed to be included. Everything we’re doing today will be split among all three families.”
Ami McKnight, a volunteer at the event and friend of Fitzgerald, explained how the benefit came to be.
“The union brothers wanted to do something to support these three families and we just wanted to come together as a community after a terrible loss. Any time you lose someone is terrible, especially during the holidays. I’ve known Jamie for 40 years. When you grow up in a little town like Catlettsburg you know everybody, they’re like your brother or your sister. I’m really proud to be from this town because we’ve gotten so much support. Each union has donated, and local businesses have donated. People just driving through, I don’t even know who they are, but just for the mere fact that we’re raising money for the three families makes them want to donate.”
Members of Fitzgerald’s family also attended the event. John Fitzgerald, Jamie Fitzgerald’s brother, expressed his thanks to everyone who came.
“The support has been amazing. There’s been people turning out from everywhere. We can’t express our gratitude enough to the people that come out to support our brother. I knew Jamie was well-liked and had a lot of friends, but I never expected anything like this. He knew everybody and everybody liked him. He’s always been that way. Everyone that has come out to help our family, I don’t know what to say. It’s amazing. I’m speechless.”