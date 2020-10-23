CATLETTSBURG Charges continue to pile up against a man accused of possessing child pornography and encouraging a minor to perform sexual deeds.
Curtis A. Maynard, 40, of Ashland, has been under indictment since August for charges relating to an investigation spearheaded by Ashland Police. Over the course of the investigation, officers have also charged his mother, Margaret J. Maynard, with evidence tampering.
This past week, Maynard’s charges grew in a superseding indictment issued by the grand jury, bring up his charges to a 30-count indictment.
The grand jury elected to issue eight promoting-a-minor-under-the-age-of-16 charges against Maynard, in connection with conduct alleged to have happened between mid-May to mid-July. Due to the age of the victim, Maynard is facing between a 10- to 20-year bid on each count.
The indictment statements the victim was only 14 years old.
Maynard now faces 17 additional child pornography charges, according to court records. Maynard faces one to five years on each count if convicted.
According to online jail records, Maynard has been held at the Boyd County Detention Center since July 29 on $100,000 bond for his initial charges.
Records from the Kentucky Department of Corrections show at the time of his latest charges, Maynard was on probation for a wanton endangerment conviction he incurred in 2019.
