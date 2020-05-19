Charges are pending against a Garrison man following a fatal motor vehicle collision on the AA Highway west of Vanceburg Monday afternoon.
Lewis County Sheriff Johnny Bivens said the two-vehicle collision was reported shortly before 4 p.m. on the AA Highway (Ky. 9) about 9 miles west of Vanceburg.
Bivens said a 2020 Toyota Corolla, operated by Jessica Lynn Tumlin, 25, of Vanceburg, was traveling west on the roadway and a 2002 Toyota Tacoma pick-up, operated by David Young, 39, of Garrison, was traveling east on the roadway.
Bivens said the Young vehicle reportedly hydroplaned, traveled across the center line and into the path of the Tumlin vehicle.
He said the vehicles collided in the westbound lane resulting in extensive damage to both vehicles.
Tumlin and two passengers in the Corolla, Chloe Craycraft of Mayslick and Brenna Mitchell of Maysville, were taken to Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville by crews with Portsmouth Ambulance. He said Tumlin succumbed to her injuries there a short time later.
Mitchell, 14, and Craycraft, 13, were transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington with multiple injuries, he said.
Young was taken by ambulance to Meadowview Regional Medical Center and was later transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, Bivens said.
Bivens said alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor and adds charges against Young are pending.
The incident remains under investigation by Deputy Mark Sparks.