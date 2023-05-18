GARRISON A long-term school teacher is taking civil action against the Lewis County Board of Education and Superintendent Jamie Weddington after she was fired and criminal charges were filed against her.
According to court records, Virginia “Gigi” Linville, the former physical education teacher at Garrison Elementary, alleges via civil suit that the school district violated the Kentucky’s Whistleblower Act by terminating her without any credible explanation.
However, days after Linville’s termination, a criminal citation was issued against Linville charging her with fourth-degree assault against a student.
On Jan. 24, Linville’s civil suit states a child began “misbehaving” in her classroom and required a “timeout” due to “screaming and crying.”
Unable to redirect or calm the child over the course of several minutes, Linville removed the child from her class and relocated them to the school library with “minimal physical contact,” per court records.
The child’s mother also worked at Garrison Elementary School as a special education teacher. The suit alleges the student’s mother came to the library to check on her child and then became upset with Linville.
On the same afternoon, Linville supposedly reported the incident to the Director of Pupil Personnel and to the school’s principal in the following days, according to court documents.
The civil suit reads that Linville told the principal the student’s “mother was in violation of applicable special education laws and regulations ... by allowing (the student) to spend an inordinate amount of time in (the student’s) mother’s classroom, interacting with the students in special education and to the detriment of the special needs students.”
On Jan. 30, the student’s mother met with the principal and Special Education Director where she was informed of Linville’s complaint against her.
On Feb. 1, Linville was suspended with pay and Superintendent Weddington launched an investigation into the events of the incident with the child.
On Feb. 10, Weddington terminated Linville, according to court records.
Linville also indicates Weddington’s basis for firing her was drawn directly from her report to the principal — violating Kentucky’s Whistleblower Act, she contends.
Kentucky’s Whistleblower Act is designed to protect public employees when they blow the whistle or make a report regarding “an actual or suspected violation of any law, statute, executive order, administrative regulation, mandate, rule, or ordinance.”
However, according to a uniform citation report, Linville was criminally charged by the county attorney with fourth-degree assault.
The citation alleges on the date of the initial incident occurring on Jan. 24, Linville “intentionally or wantonly caused physical injuries to (redacted minor’s name) when she grabbed the minor by the arm ... causing visible injury by way of redness and bruising on the minor’s arm.”
The citation also states the minor reported his arm “popped” when it was allegedly pulled by Linville.
While the charges were issued in relation to the initial incident, the abuse charges weren’t officially filed until Feb. 11, the day after Linville’s termination.
Michael Ross, Director for the Kentucky Education Association, said he sees problems with the timeline of Linville’s termination.
Ross stated if the alleged abuse did in fact occur, the report should have been made immediately and action should have occurred quickly to terminate Linville as opposed to weeks after the incident.
“The chain of events don’t make a lot of sense in this situation,” Ross said, adding he has previously served on a standards board that dealt with investigating and aiding in decisions on terminating or suspending teachers.
“She consistently went to supervisors as she was supposed to. I am confused ... any action needs immediate reporting,” Ross said.
With the criminal charges issued after Linville’s report of the special education violations, Ross said it’s unclear if the school system potentially retaliated by terminating and then criminally accusing her of assault charges.
Linville is suing for compensatory and punitive damages for lost wages and benefits, “embarrassment, humiliation and emotional distress.”
Weddington, having the ultimate say in personnel decisions, had not returned a phone call to The Daily Independent as of press time Thursday.