ASHLAND The Singing Kernels, the area’s barbershop chorus, has a new name.
The Kernels announced at Saturday’s annual show the group will be known as Eastern Kentucky Harmonic Order, or EKHO.
Brian Sparks, past president and rebranding chairman for the group, said the Kernels had already started working on rebranding before the City of Ashland began its rebranding efforts to emphasize the arts.
Mayor Matt Perkins, who appeared at the concert Saturday, said the group has an important place in the city’s past and future.
“Music has always been a part of our past — The Judds, Billy Ray Cyrus. Our region is known for music and we have a lot of musical talent. Just look at Holly Forbes on ‘The Voice,’” Perkins said. “We’ve got a lot of creative, talented people and I’m proud to be part of (the Singing Kernels) rebranding. They are a perfect compliment to the strengths of our fine arts community. Those folks show up and sing their hearts out. I always look forward to hearing them.”
Carl Taylor, music director and a founding member, said some found the original name confusing.
“A couple of years ago, a couple of the young guys asked me about changing the name of the chorus. They said it’s too corny,” Taylor said, noting his award-winning newsletter for the group is titled Cornpone.
Eventually, he learned some members found the music boring, so he thought a rebranding was in order. But that’s not all.
“Let’s change the level of our singing,” he said. “We’re doing much harder music, way harder rhythmically, crazy things, up octaves, things you would say, ‘These guys are in their 70s and they’re too old to do this.’”
But Taylor, who has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music education (choral music), and others found out different.
“One of them took his recording of one of the more difficult songs and he worked on it for six hours,” he said. “When he came in and sang, everybody’s mouth dropped open.
“We’ve been piddling around like musical pansiers and we’re not doing that anymore,” Taylor said, noting they opened their recent show with “Happy Together” by The Turtles and “C’mon Get Happy,” the theme song to the TV sitcom “The Partridge Family.”
Sparks said the idea of what is an old song is changing, coming from more recent time periods, so the group has added songs from the 1960s and ’70s. “We’ve got to remember that each generation realizes, “these will be the good old songs 30 years from now.”
For the name change, member Jordan Huff suggested EKHO.
“The Singing Kernels name was sort of a tongue-in-cheek name developed at our inception 32 years ago,” Sparks said. “In an effort to draw new attention to our chapter, and to show the public that we are a new improved and advancing chorus, we decided a name change would be appropriate.
“Not only is it an anachronism, but it relates to a ‘good sound bouncing back,’ as well as ‘something multiplied and returning from the past,’” Sparks continued. “Our music will always hold true to the barbershop tradition, but we are also focusing on newer songs arranged in true barbershop harmony.”
The group also will have new uniforms and a new logo featuring the official colors of Ashland and the twin bridges spanning the Ohio River, which they purchased locally from Don’s Men’s Shop.
The changes aim to serve as a reminder to the community that the group is available to perform at special functions throughout the year in the form of the entire chorus or a quartet.
“We want people to know we can be of benefit to your program, club, church event. We can bring some nice things,” Taylor said. “We are family-oriented and patriotic. We knock the baloney out of the National Anthem.”
In conjunction with promoting its performances, EKHO members also hope to boost participation, Sparks said.
During the early days of the chorus, the Kernels often averaged more than 40 men on stage; current membership is about 22 men.
“We just want to remind the men in our community who are interested in singing, that we are here and welcome them to at least stop in for a ‘test drive,’” he said. “Many of our faithful members initially just dropped by for one visit and were immediately hooked on the special a capella sound of barbershop harmony.”
Taylor said he hopes to begin recruiting programs in local high schools as part of EKHO’s effort to grow its membership.
EKHO was recently accepted into The Global Fraternal Association of Barbershop Singers (GFABS). One of the quartets, Commonwealth, will travel to San Antonio, Texas, in January to participate in the GFAB national convention.
Taylor said community, though, is the most important part of EKHO.
“Some barbershop groups are for competition, but that’s not who we are and not what our community wants,” he said. “We’d like to be the one who does the opening song for Summer Motion and those kinds of things.”
Eastern Kentucky Harmonic Order, formerly the Singing Kernels, is accepting new members. Rehearsal is at 7:15 p.m. on Mondays on the second floor of the Ashland Skytower on Bath Avenue. For more information, visit the Facebook page or ekhochorus.com.