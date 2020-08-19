LOUISA In searching for someone to lead its newly formed communications team, Addiction Recovery Care’s Senior Vice President of Administration said a former WYMT producer and assistant news director’s name and skill set “rose to the top.”
Kyle Collier, who logged nine years at WYMT, is now ARC’s communications director. His job, first and foremost is this, he said: “Changing that dark narrative” attached to addiction.
Matt Brown, the Senior VP of Administration, said the COVID-19 pandemic “got the ball rolling” toward the current team.
Collier and former WYMT anchor Connor James are the latest additions. Kylen Webb, Courtney Howell, Tyler Branham and Erin Fogarty comprise the team. Fogarty is part-time until Sept. 7.
“We have built our team over the last year,” Brown said. “Internally and externally, it has been better that’s ever been at ARC. What I’ve seen is fresh insight into what we do, how we do it and why we do it. I’m very intrigued by Kyle and Connor’s ability to articulate. We are telling a story.”
Brown hopes the versatile team disseminates “the message that hope and help are available to those addicted in ways we haven’t seen before. The end result is families restored, lives changed and addiction losing.”
Collier said he and Brown had been acquaintances for about three years. He has been watching ARC and its growth throughout eastern Kentucky from a distance.
Collier is captivated by how ARC has impacted addicts’ lives.
“Often it’s seen as broken pieces, but what we really want to do is show people that if you do find yourself in a battle with a substance abuse disorder, there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Collier said. “You might have lost your family, but you can get your family back. You might have lost your job, but there are career opportunities out there for those in recovery.”
He’s also fascinated by how it’s revitalized downtown Louisa.
The communications office is currently in a building at the corner of Madison and Main Cross Streets. Several businesses or organizations with ARC ties are located nearby.
In ARC’s communications building is a studio the team can use to make testimonial or promotional videos. ARC has also been pushing the use of its ARC Anywhere App for those struggling with addiction first- or second-hand.
Brown is optimistic about Collier and crew.
“I’m confident the stories we begin to tell, they’ll bring us all together in a way we’ve never seen before,” Brown said.
