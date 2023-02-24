RUSH Ramey-Estep Homes, Inc., will transition away from adolescent residential treatment and expand its prevention, outpatient, school-based, foster care and in-home wrap-around treatment services effective May 1, 2023, according to a news release.
Ramey-Estep cited the industry-wide shifts away from traditional adolescent residential treatment as a reason for the change. There are more developmentally appropriate community-based alternatives, according to the release, so Ramey-Estep’s leadership team and the Board of Directors are ready to evolve again.
The release state the following: Aligning with state and national initiatives over the past 10 years to reduce the number of children removed from their homes and placed in residential treatment facilities, Ramey-Estep has invested in services like treatment foster care, outpatient behavioral health and targeted prevention programs.
“We have developed strong alliances, and partnerships with the Department of Community-Based Services, the Department of Juvenile Justice, local school districts and other community partners focused on keeping families intact and children safely at home,” said Ginny Anderson, Chief Executive Officer. “With these partnerships, our clients are achieving excellent outcomes and successes.”
Ramey-Estep has 245 staff members and have four treatment locations: Ashland, Rush, Grayson and Crestview Hills.
Services include outpatient therapy services, psychological evaluations and assessment, medication management, targeted case management, school-based treatment, in-home treatment services, KSTEP (Kentucky Strengthening Ties and Empowering Parents) prevention and early intervention services, specialized trauma therapies, intensive outpatient program, partial hospitalization, treatment foster care, adult residential recovery, peer support and other support services.
Visit rameyestep.com for more information.