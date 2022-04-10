Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said there is a lot going on in Boyd County, and the reasons behind that are as diverse as what is currently moving forward.
Chaney said this is always the case when trying to plan out both what needs to be done to maintain current services the county provides and also looking forward to future county needs and growth. Nothing typifies this better than the new construction county residents have seen and will continue to see, Chaney said.
“With the bond we took,” Chaney said, “we purchased the old Sears building and an acre of land at Camp Landing. The goal at Camp Landing, the county’s portion with that bond money, was to remodel the Sears building and construct an 80,000-square foot convention center.”
Included in that, Chaney said, would be an 8,000- to 10,000-square foot farmers market.
“Both of those plans are complete and ready to move forward,” Chaney said. But a few issues have slowed the process, mainly the current rise in materials and other building necessities. “But as I said in the Fiscal Court meeting, there needs to be justification for using taxpayer funds at double or triple the cost of the original estimates.” And that justification, Chaney said, just isn’t acceptable.
Included in the same bond were plans for a new animal shelter to be at the dog park at Fraley Fields, and a Road Department/Emergency Management remodel of the existing road department.
Under the current setup, the road department and emergency management are in separate parts of the county, and the communication issues make it extremely difficult to respond in the most effective means possible when residents’ safety was a major concern.
“And something I saw immediately following the ice storm was the need to consolidate the locations of these entities,” Chaney said. “If they are on the same property or in the same building, we still have effective communication.”
A positive Chaney sees, though not directly tied to the improvements, is the final ruling on how counties are allowed to spend ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds.
“The federal government decided that up to $10 million of those funds could be rolled over to replace lost revenue, which is what this court did,” Chaney said. “Now we can use that money on roads, which we intend in the upcoming budget to put $500,000 towards blacktopping. And that is the most, to the best of my knowledge, that has ever been on any budget for that.
“We are the only ‘business’ I know of that spends all summer long fixing something, just to tear it up all winter,” Chaney said, acknowledging the necessary cycle. “Every pothole you fill, every patch you make, you are going to put a blade on it that winter to plow snow. But you have to do it, even though you most likely will undo every repair you made depending upon how bad a winter you have.”
It is an expense every county must shoulder, he said, because both parts of the process are intended to keep residents and visitors safe.
Another benefit to the ARPA funds decision is that it will help to offset the damage done to county revenue because of the COVID pandemic. “Roughly $4.5 million in the county budget comes from occupation tax,” Chaney said. “Depending upon the year, net profit can switch from $600-800,000. Chaney said he is personally against net profit tax and occupational tax, but said the county doesn’t have any real flexibility to alter Kentucky law.
“I’m against it, because I think it is taxation without representation,” Chaney said. “But right now that is what we have to work with, and is the only revenue source for Boyd County.
“So during COVID-19, a lot of people were either working from home outside of Boyd County or they weren’t working at all. What that means is the county is not receiving any revenue.”
Chaney also said given that those taxes are paid quarterly, it took some time for the full effects to trickle in. And because that revenue is generated in an ongoing manner, lost revenue is simply lost and cannot be recovered because an occupational tax is not and should not be paid by someone who has no current occupation.
“The ARPA funds will allow us to recover a lot of the funds we lost during the pandemic,” Chaney said. “And at the same time it will also allow us to invest heavily in economic development, tourism and the quality of life in our community.
“I’m a free-market conservative,” Chaney said. “So I disagree with a lot of stuff on the federal level regarding funds that have been given to state and local governments all across the board. But locally, and I’ve said this a million times, we don’t have room for politics. We just have to play the hand that we’re dealt. We don’t make the rules. We just play by the rules the state sets for us to operate. There’s a lot of things I disagree with, but that is the way we have to do things.”
Chaney said the investment in tourism in the county will yield positive results on several fronts.
“All county governments have to shoot in five different directions at once to move their counties forward,” Chaney said. He said he believes it will both increase the quality of life and form a steady revenue stream that will help Boyd County meet future goals and needs. “When I ran for office, I said we were going to incentivize this marketplace like never before, but when you take this position, there are only so many packages the state will allow you to use to incentivize private businesses to locate to this area. And the kicker is, there are 119 other Kentucky counties that have the same package.”
This dynamic, Chaney said, places Boyd County in the position of competing with not only cities across the river in Ohio and West Virginia, but also with every other county in Kentucky.
“And there is no package I can put together that would be even a drop in the bucket compared to the cost of locating here,” Chaney said. “So there is nothing that would make Boyd County stick out from all the other counties that isn’t geographical.”
The geography of Boyd County, however, is a selling point itself, Chaney said.
“You have a tri-state area, you have an interstate and multiple exits off that interstate, and you have river and rail. That’s all right here,” he said. “And though we’re the sixth-smallest county, we are No. 20 for population in the state.”
Those things can be used, he said, to improve the attractiveness of the county to industry.
“And if we want to attract industry, we have to get in the State of Kentucky’s Economic Development Department’s hip pocket and stay there,” Chaney said.
Chaney said there is industry and manufacturing coming, and he will be able to announce that soon.
“But through tourism we can broaden our focus,” he said. And that awareness was crystallized, he said, by reading an article from the New York Times dated in 1979. The article was an interview with management of Ashland Oil, who was asked how it could maintain business in a relatively small place such as Ashland.
“They (Ashland Oil) said that they loved it in Ashland. It was their birthplace, but …” and that qualifier was what got Chaney’s attention. The qualifier was the lack of alcohol in a dry county, and things for their people to be able to do, Chaney said. And those concerns, in general, exist today.
“As of 2019, 85% of every major corporation decision on location revolved solely around one thing,” Chaney said. “That one thing was quality of life for their employees. And in that article, the president of Ashland Oil said, ‘We are ready to move forward. But we don’t think the people of Ashland, Kentucky are.’”
Around that same time, other opportunities were missed as well, he said. But after the residents of the county voted to approve alcohol sales (by a 75% margin), doors were opened, he said. And now numerous businesses have benefitted from those sales, and many empty buildings have been renovated and new businesses started in those locations. More pointedly, he said, the revenue that was sent to surrounding states is now staying in the county.
The point isn’t just alcohol, Chaney said, adding that it was only one piece of the growth puzzle. But it was an important piece that made other pieces possible, such as the Camp Landing project with Malibu Jack’s and other stores.
“These are just things we need to get up to speed on,” he said. “I am excited for Boyd County. And we are going to go beyond putting Boyd County on the map.
“Measurable return on local government investment isn’t just monetary,” Chaney said. “The reason I say that is that it is our job to create opportunities. We have niches that the private sector can’t touch. There are things that we can supply for the community that the private sector can’t necessarily do because they can’t stay afloat while they are doing it.”
One of those things, Chaney said, is the upcoming convention center.
“There are good and bad convention centers,” Chaney said. “But we are going to have the best convention center in eastern Kentucky. But how it operates specifically and how much money it makes, aren’t my only or major concerns. I’m concerned with breaking even. I want to get it to the point where it isn’t costing the taxpayers anything to operate, and if it makes $200,000 a year or $500,000 a year, we’ll take it. But that isn’t the main goal.”
Chaney used the existing Boyd County Convention Center as an example. When Chaney’s team took over, that center was at a $6,500 deficit, he said, and operated in the red every year. The pricing model, which they considered too high, was changed and other changes were implemented. At the end of the first year, after those changes, the center finished with a $60,000 profit, Chaney said. This example, he said, proves the viability of the convention center and opens up the potential for more. And money will be invested to improve on that viability and make the center itself more appealing, including adding access which will allow for car and boat shows among other events. But the most important improvement, he said, is that it is now easier for residents to use and serves them better.
“We want to use that mentality, that improvement model, and apply it to how a convention center should be run,” Chaney said. His goal is to become not only competitive in the Convention Center circuit, but the benchmark by which all other convention centers are judged.
“We can have something in there every single weekend,” he said. “And everything about this convention center will accommodate large groups or small break-out rooms. And everything is mobile. Even the big ballroom can be broken down into 10 smaller rooms, because there will be very few solid, no-movable walls. And that isn’t even considering the sports complex, which is 120,000 square foot, under roof.
“We will have 200- to 250,000 square feet of exposition space right here in Boyd Count,” he added.
The true payoff, Chaney said, is that everything in the works right now is geared toward making Boyd County a destination. That destination, he said, will be a place where people come for entertainment, stay in local hotels, and spend money at local businesses.
“We want to be somewhere people drive to, not through,” he said. And all the diverse pieces of the puzzle will help raise the quality of life for everyone in the region, Chaney said, which in turn will attract more businesses to locate in the area. Now, he said, is the beginning of an upward cycle northeastern Kentucky has needed — and deserved — for quite some time.