CATLETTSBURG The sole challenger to the Boyd County judge-executive has dropped out of the race.
Scott A. Ball, a South Ashland business owner, dropped out of the Republican Primary race, Boyd County Clerk Kevin Johnston confirmed. With the exception of any write-in campaigns — Johnston said he those can still be filed prior to the November general election — this leaves the field free and clear for incumbent Eric Chaney to seek election.
Chaney said in a phone interview Friday that he’s excited to see another term, stating “we’re going to keep right on rolling.”
“We’re excited to get more things started,” Chaney said. “It’s been an amazing experience in the three and a half years I’ve been in office. One of the experiences that stick out to me in my term is the ice storm and how the people of Boyd County came out to help one another. We’re good people with good hearts.”
Chaney continued, “There’s been some good economic development projects and we’re working towards some more. I’m looking forward to more as we continue forward.”
Ball was scheduled for an interview Friday but never showed — multiple calls and texts went unanswered. He did, however — based on the time stamp on social media — take the time to promote a concert at his bar on Facebook at roughly the time of the interview.
Earlier in the week, in a Facebook message to The Daily Independent’s editor, Ball said he dropped out in order to focus on his businesses.
“I did drop out of the race, not that I don’t think I could have won, but due to my wife and business partners wanting me to wait for (sic) more years,” Ball wrote. “We have a lot going on with our local businesses and other businesses in different states. I do plan to get more politically involved and get my name out there more over the next few years.”
Prior to dropping out of the race, campaign finance records show Ball raised roughly $4,000 for the campaign war chest — $2,000 came from the owner of Ashland Office Supply while the rest appear to be out of his own pocket. Most of that money was spent on campaign consulants, the records show.
Ball, a former Boyd County Sheriff’s deputy, is the co-owner of BHW Security, the Tomcat Bourbon and Brewhouse, several Subways and other business interests in the South Ashland area. He recently decided to spearhead the renovation efforts at the Westwood Boys & Girls Club.
During his time as a deputy, Ball was involved in narcotics investigations and most famously — on a local level — involved in the 2017 shooting of Alex Herder, which has spawned a civil case in federal court that still languishes on the docket. Ball and then-deputy Pat Adkins pursued Herder on suspicion of narcotics trafficking, according to court records. When Herder allegedly tried to flee, he performed “a manuever which made a deputy defend himself as a result of shots being fired,” Chief Todd Kelley of APD is quoted in contemporary media reports.
Both deputies were cleared by a grand jury and the shooting was ruled justified. Herder was charged with fleeing and narcotics trafficking following the incident — he is still facing those charges in Boyd County Circuit Court.
Ball wound up going into the private sector.
Ball was also awarded a heroism medal in 2019 by Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods for his actions in responding to a violent domestic incident that resulted in a woman shot in the stomach.
Since leaving law enforcement, Ball’s business ventures in South Ashland have expanded, with the opening (after many delays) of the Tomcat Bourbon and Brewhouse in 2021. He also bought the building where Waldo’s Barber Shop once did business, which is now DeDe’s.
(606) 326-2653 |