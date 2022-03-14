Mark Muren is retired from real estate in Colorado and said that as a retirement “job” he drives a school bus for children near his home in Colorado Springs.
Recently Muren took part in an auction held by the Revitalize Russell group, where he bid on and won a vintage 1962 Corvette. People around the globe take part in auctions nearly every single day, but most are actually in attendance to place their bids. Not Muren, however; he was half a world away, and it was only by chance that he was aware of the auction at all.
“I flew to London, England, on Jan. 14 to visit my son,” Muren said, beginning the tale that led him to eventually drive from his home to Flatwoods. “He’s a global head of sales for British Airways, and I was flying over to visit him and my grandsons.”
But unbeknownst to Muren, his son had upgraded his flight plans, moving him up to business class. Muren said when he arrived at the airport and discovered the change, he initially thought it was a mistake. However, once he discovered the reason for the upgrade, he thought that he might as well enjoy his son’s gift and requested a seat in the aisle to be more comfortable.
“So, they put me in the aisle seat, and I’m busy getting myself together for the trip,” Muren said. “They brought champagne, and as I’m getting myself together this absolutely beautiful woman sits in the opposite seat from me.
“In business class you sit opposite each other,” Muren explained. “And there is this little divider with a screen that goes up and down – you have to try it at least once in your life. It’s definitely a ‘bucket list’ thing,” Muren said.
Muren said a “beautiful blonde woman” sat across from him and introduced herself.
He said they began talking, as travelers will, and the conversation lasted four hours. “Finally, when we were over the Arctic Circle somewhere, she told me she had to get some sleep because she had reports to write later.” Muren said he told her he had to get back to the book he was reading, a large volume he referred to fondly as a “brick” he had brought to keep him company on the long flight.
Muren said while his new traveling companion settled herself in and converted her seat to a bed, he also got comfortable to read and put his arm up on the small divider.
“When she gets her blanket out and her pillow fluffed up, she also put her hand up on the divider, covering his own hand,” he said. “When I told my son about this (later, of course) he said ‘Awkward.’ But I said, perhaps, but I didn’t move my hand. I just left it there. And between the next 10 or 15 minutes, I just quit reading my book. And I just held her hand for the next four hours.
At one point, after about an hour and a half of contact, the woman moved her hand and Muren returned to his book. But minutes later she renewed the comfort of the contact he said.
“We just sat in the dark through the din of the plane,” he said. “And when we landed, I told her I had never held anyone’s hand for 2,000 miles before in my life. She said, ‘Me either,’” Muren remembered.
Then the two went their separate ways at the airport.
Muren said he sent the woman an email a couple of days later to thank her for making the trip much more enjoyable than it would have otherwise been. The two met for dinner a few days later in London, he said, and they have since kept in touch.
“Before I left London, she forwarded me an email because she remembered from our conversation that I had expressed an affinity for American Muscle Cars.”
Muren had shared a picture of a 1998 Corvette Pace Car he owned, and the email he received was letting him know of the impending auction at the Revitalize Russell Fundraiser. The woman, he soon discovered, worked with Stephen Addington, the husband of one of the group’s organizers, Christie Addington.
“When she forwarded me this email and I saw a picture of the car, I was blown away by it,” Muren said. He contacted the group and asked what the protocols were for bidding on the vintage muscle car, though he confessed that he believed there wasn’t a “snowball’s chance” of it happening.
“But the whole story about Russell and Revitalize Russell really caught my imagination,” Muren said. It also brought back memories for him, memories of his roommate in college who had also bought a 1962 Corvette.
Unfortunately, that memory was poignant, because the roommate later was killed in that same car. “But when all these things came together, I knew I had to try to bid on the car,” Muren said.
Muren, who was still in England when the auction was held, had help from Stephen Addington during the bidding. Addington was on the phone, relaying the current bid and answering with a counter bid from Muren. Muren said he became a little nervous because he expected the bids to go much higher. But in the end, with bids raising by increments of $500, Muren said he placed his final bid of $64,000 through Addington.
“That was my drop-dead number,” Muren confessed. “I wasn’t going to go any higher than that.”
But he was happy that his final bid was enough, he said.
Though at that point the auction was over and the die cast, Muren still had more to add to the saga of the “Little Red Corvette.”
“When I was planning to leave on Friday, I was putting air in all of my tires,” he said. While doing that he noticed cracks in the tires of his trailer and had to scramble to get tires replaced. The new tires, he said, saved him and his traveling partner (his grandson) because he hit a blizzard near Lyman, Colorado. But fortunately, after a few unforeseen detours, he arrived at Bluegrass Automotive and Classic Cars in Flatwoods to pick up his prize.
Paying for his purchase also took on a life of its own, Muren said. He arrived in Flatwoods with cash to pay for his acquisition, but his weren’t the only hands that handled the money en route.
“Contrary to my lawyer’s advice, I decided to bring cash,” Muren said. “It was Friday afternoon, and I was planning on going to the bank,” he said of his pre-trip preparations.