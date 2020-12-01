Alisa Dame Brown, of Wurtland, said she wasn’t overweight in high school but described herself as a “little chunky.” She had suffered from seizures most of her life, however (since around a year and a half old), something she said was inherited rather than the cause of any specific illness or traumatic accident.
“At around 18 years old, my seizures were out of control,” Brown said. At one point, she had 24 seizures in a three-day period. “The doctor decided that the medicine I was on (Tegretol) wasn’t doing enough to control the seizures, so they changed it. Then they put me on a drug called Depakote.”
The drug Depakote is a first-generation class antiepileptic (AED) drug used to treat complex partial seizures and complex absence seizures, as well as acute manic symptoms in patients with bipolar disorder. The drug has even been used to prevent migraine headaches and works by balancing certain neurotransmitters in the brain. Brown said when she was prescribed Depakote, her seizures became almost nonexistent. She did, however, begin gaining weight.
“With this drug I gained a lot of weight,” she said. “At first it put the weight on gradually. Then I started gaining weight faster, and pretty soon I was hurting all over and was having trouble moving. There were things that I could do before, that I could no longer do. Things like cleaning the house; I had to hire someone to clean my house because I just couldn’t do it anymore.”
This radical change inspired Brown to look into various methods of weight loss. She remembers fad diets with tasteless food that yielded indifferent results, at best, and though she restricted her diet volume as well, it seemed to her as though all the effort and sacrifice was wasted.
“I would go on these diets and try my best, but it seemed like I would lose 15 pounds and then gain back 25,” she said.
In the end, after all of these experiments that failed, Brown said she looked into the gastric bypass surgery. It was her hope that the surgery would give her the results she needed where other methods had failed.
According to UCLA Health, during gastric bypass surgery, “your physician makes changes to your stomach and small intestine to change the way they absorb and digest food. Gastric bypass aids weight loss by restricting the amount of food that your stomach holds, limiting the amount of calories and nutrients your body absorbs, and changing your gut hormones, which help you feel fuller longer, contribute to appetite suppression and the reversal of obesity-caused metabolic syndrome.”
“When I looked at the gastric bypass, I had to be put on a waiting list; and that waiting list was very long,” Brown said. “And when I was put on the list, my doctor told me he was going to have to take me off the Depakote. And I told him, no, don’t take me off of that because it was the only thing that helped me with my seizures.”
But Brown said that her doctor insisted, and she began waiting for what she was told would be a six-month wait. “In the meantime, without taking the Depakote (and no other changes) while I waited, I lost 60 pounds.”
Brown said before she could undergo the surgery, there were a lot of tests she had to have done.
“They had to make sure that my heart could take it, for one thing,” Brown said. “They checked my lungs, and I even had to go to a psychiatrist and a dietitian. The dietitian was going to teach me how to eat right and the psychiatrist was going to see if I was mentally prepared for it. I passed all the tests, and I was ready. And I remember my doctor telling me — and I was so scared — because I remember him telling me that there was an 80% chance that I would die on the table because I was so severely overweight.”
Her husband at the time was worried for her and thought that she should reconsider having the surgery because of the danger to her life, Brown said.
“I told him that it didn’t matter because if I didn’t have the surgery I was going to die anyway,” Brown said. “It was just a matter of time because I was just so fat, and couldn’t stand myself anymore.”
Even after the 60-pound weight loss leading up to the surgery, Brown said her weight at the time of the surgery was still 612 pounds. Her body, she believed, was no longer able to handle the stress.
The surgery was a success, however, and after dealing with post-surgery and recovery, Brown said that she was down to 192 pounds.
“The whole process was a little less than two years before I got down to the 192 pounds,” Brown said. “And the lowest I have been was 173 pounds. And I have kept it off for the most part all these years, except when I was sick and couldn’t get any exercise.”
For her, Brown believes that the gastric bypass surgery saved her life. And it has definitely given her more life to her years, and more enjoyment. But there are some side effects that would vary from patient to patient, she said, and adjustments that need to be made as well.
“But the gastric bypass gave me a life where I could go out and do things,” Brown said. “After that, I could go out and shop all day if I wanted to. I could do things I had never done before, like working in flower beds.”
Brown said it has been 17 years since her surgery, and she isn’t sure how many of those 17 years she would have had if she had decided against it.