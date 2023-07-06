CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County judge denied lowering a $100,000 bond Thursday for a man accused of pleasuring himself in front of children at Central Park.
“These allegations — which have not been proven to be true — are outrageous and will not be tolerated in this community,” Judge John Vincent said.
Timothy Miller, 64, was arraigned Thursday on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor less than 12 years of age in connection with the June 16 incident.
Public defender Whitney Davis requested Miller’s bond be lowered. His ratings for re-offense and bail jumping were both deemed very low.
“The scores speak for themselves, Judge,” Davis said.
Vincent said the scores — tabulated based on past cases in the legal system — are only one factor for him to consider.
“The allegations in this case are in our Central Park; he exposed himself in front of children and committed a sexual act,” Vincent said. “Now those are allegations and they have not been proven. If you want to have a bond hearing, we can look into it further. But just looking at the statement of the case, that’s a clear danger to our children.”
Vincent then set a pretrial for July 20.