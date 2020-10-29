The needs of schoolchildren for help outside the classroom have not decreased just because a worldwide pandemic has turned the world upside down.
Some children are still going hungry, wearing worn-out clothes and shivering on cold mornings because they don’t have coats. Their families still need help in finding community resources.
It is the job of Kentucky’s school-based family resource and youth service centers to meet these needs, and doing so under pandemic conditions makes a tough job even harder.
The centers are adapting to COVID-19 restrictions, but their staffers are struggling with an increased workload and an expanding number of families calling on their services.
What used to be simple now requires a juggling act. If a teacher notices a child needs clean clothes, or a pencil, the first step now is to call the center office. make sure no one else is there — because of social-distancing requirements — and then go to pick it up, according to Brittany Brown, coordinator of the youth service center at Ashland Blazer High School.
“We have a small office. We have to be careful how many people are in here,” Brown said.
There are further complications. The Boyd County Family Resource Center West keeps a supply of clothing in various sizes, and when coordinator Ruth Ellen Chaney or her helpers handle the garments, they first don gloves to minimize the potential of spreading the virus.
If a teacher calls her to request clothing for a student, the clothes go in a bag and are delivered to the teacher at the classroom door, Chaney said.
“Before the virus, they’d come in and pick out clothes and we could talk and check up on them. Now all that is definitely gone,” she said.
The Blazer center’s weekend backpack program, which sends food home with students whose home cupboards are bare, now is handled with a drive-through system, Brown said. That requires her to find out ahead of time which families will drive through on Fridays and have a staffer outside the school during the midday hour to hand out the backpacks.
Some holiday season programs now come with difficulties and have to be modified or, in some cases, canceled.
Boyd County isn’t doing a food drive or food baskets this year, Chaney said. Some area churches will take up some of the slack, she said.
Blazer will go through with its schoolwide coin competition, in which teachers and students donate their change and make a game of who can give the most, Brown said.
Last year the drive brought in a record amount of money but Brown is doubtful about this year. Fewer students are on campus, the families of many who are in school are coping with their own financial difficulties, and to top that, there is a national coin shortage, she said.
She is planning on social media publicity and a booth at home basketball games to bring in additional donations. She and her helpers will wear gloves when handling the change — something they would do anyway, but which is more important during the pandemic.
Coordinators say they glove up more than ever now when handling clothes or food or other items that might transmit the virus.
Adapting is the name of the game, according to Emily Stephenson, coordinator of the Raceland-Worthington Family Resource/Youth Service Center.
For instance, the center organizes family nights, and that has not stopped, but changed. Now, they hand out family night materials in a basket.
October’s basket was based on a book title, “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie,” and contained the children’s book, reading activities, craft activities and supplies to make a batch of cookies, including measuring cups, spatulas and other kitchen gadgets.
The center asked families to share pictures, Stephenson said.
Other family activities are conducted as drive-throughs. “We can still make contact with families, and families can conduct meaningful activities with their children,” she said.
When families interact like that, Stephenson said, children are more likely to improve their learning. That furthers the chief goal of the centers, to remove non-academic barriers to learning so children will remain engaged with their studies.
Coordinators say they can deliver the basic services they always have, but the largely virtual and hands-off environment deprives them of the vital personal contact with children and their families that helps them determine needs.
They also cannot be certain they are helping every child that needs it.
“I have a high level of confidence that we are providing services to the people we know about but I worry we are not meeting every need,” Stephenson said. “Some high-risk students are falling through the cracks. They have needs we don’t know about because we can’t see them face to face and read their emotions.”
However, the centers will do “whatever it takes” — the FRYSC motto — to find ways around pandemic difficulties and meet as many needs as possible, she said.