The Center for Rural Development has been awarded $300,000 by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to implement the Succeed, Thrive and Recover (STAR) program to benefit businesses and individuals in recovery in 43 southern and eastern Kentucky counties, according to a Tuesday press release.
The award is part of a recently announced $12 million package through the ARC’s INSPIRE initiative, which addresses the region’s substance use disorder crisis with investments that strengthen services in the recovery ecosystem and help facilitate work force entry and re-entry.
“I commend The Center for Rural Development for their work supporting the recovery ecosystem in Appalachian Kentucky and are integral to bringing our INSPIRE projects to life,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “The Center is a great asset in our efforts to address the region’s substance use disorder crisis, and I look forward to seeing how they will help build a strong recovery ecosystem and stronger work force for the opportunities of tomorrow.”
According to the release, this project will establish a new work force development program to provide individuals in recovery from substance use disorder with job and vocational skills training and connect them to recovery wraparound support services so they can successfully enter or re-enter the work force and maintain long-term recovery.
The project is expected to serve 494 workers and 40 businesses and improve 400 workers and 40 businesses, according to the release.
The Kentucky ARC counties in The Center’s primary area to be served by the STAR program include the following: Adair, Bath, Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Garrard, Green, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Russell, Wayne, Whitley and Wolfe.