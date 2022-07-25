GREENUP Most in Greenup County know the name Harold Rice. He was beloved by many because of his gentle demeanor and love for educating youth through involvement in 4-H.
Rice died on Jan. 19, during the pandemic when families were not able to have funeral services.
So many people were positively affected by Rice and have fond stories to share about him that a special Celebration of Life is being planned for 5 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Greenup County Fairgrounds, a partnership between Greenup County 4-H and Greenup County Farm Bureau where Rice was also an important leader.
Anne Stephens, fine arts agent for Greenup County Extension Agency, said there will be a display in the Harold Rice Building with historic memorabilia and information about the current 4-H Clubs. The program will include special speakers, awards and music by the Greenup Arts Summer Singers, a choir specially formed to be part of this event by Gabe Porter, summer intern with the Greenup Arts Program.
Rice worked his way through Berea College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree. He went on to the University of Kentucky, where he earned a master’s degree and worked as a research assistant. He was hired in 1960 as Greenup County Extension agent in training. In 1961, he was hired as the 4-H Agent.
He found a variety of ways to raise funds and maintain the programs. He kept a soda machine year-round. Every year at Greenup Old Fashion Days, he cooked and served BBQ chicken. “It was not uncommon for more than 300 chickens to be served with baked beans and bread,” Stephens said. “This added more than $1,000 to the budget for each school year.”
Rice took at least 100 children to junior and senior 4-H Camp every summer. “Times were hard, but with help from volunteers, he was able to put on style shows and talent shows that involved all students across the county. Many students advanced on to district and state events,” Stephens said.
During the Rice years, the Extension Office was a small area in the courthouse. The 4-H program was made up of 1,600 to 1,700 pupils in grades 4 through senior high levels. There were 30 categories of demonstrations, two talent shows yearly and a style show. During the county fair there would be at least 75 steers. After serving the children of Greenup County for 33 years, Rice retired in 1992 but remained a driving force behind 4-H.
Although he was retired, Mr. Rice remained a driving force behind 4-H because of the legacy that he left with the 4-H graduates and families, Stephens said.
“Harold Rice was the embodiment of the 4-H pledge: ‘I pledge my head to clearer thinking, My heart to greater loyalty, My hands to larger service, and my health to better living, for my club, my community, my country, and my world.’ Adults and youth alike are still carrying out this pledge today in Greenup County because of the inspiration of Mr. Harold Rice,” she said.
Those who plan to attend the event on Saturday are asked to RSVP by calling (606) 836-0201. T-shirts will be sold and a mystery box auction is planned. Refreshments will be served, and everything is free, but those attending are encouraged to donate to the Harold Rice Memorial Endowment Fund. Proceeds will be used to help Greenup County families pay the costs associated with student participation in 4-H.