Lisa McKinney, Communications Coordinator for the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Kentucky & Southern Indiana Chapter, recently shared some advice for celebrating Mother’s Day with someone who has Alzheimer’s.
“Mother Day celebrations for moms living with Alzheimer’s can be bittersweet and challenging for families even under the best of circumstances, but the current COVID-19 crisis is adding new complexities that can feel overwhelming,” McKinney said.
To help families impacted by Alzheimer’s navigate these challenges and provide a meaningful and enjoyable occasion, the Alzheimer’s Association is offering tips to help families plan appropriately for both in-person or virtual celebrations.
Recommended tips for in-person Mother’s Day celebrations include taking a person-centered approach. Focus on what is enjoyable for the person with Alzheimer’s, such as looking at family pictures or enjoying the person’s favorite food. Also, keep it simple. Consider a celebration over lunch or brunch at home or where the person is most comfortable. Sticking to the person's normal routine will help keep the day from becoming disruptive or confusing.
Recommended tips for virtual Mother’s Day celebrations include connecting with mom by scheduling a FaceTime, Skype or Zoom call with mom and invite other family members to participate. Prepare ahead of time to ensure the platform you use is one your mom can access easily. Consider taking the call to the next level by adding a slideshow with favorite pictures of mom and cherished family photos. Also, have brunch “to-go.” Mother’s Day brunch is a tradition for many families. While taking mom to her favorite restaurant may not be an option this year, consider having it delivered. Many restaurants may even offer special Mother Day’s menus.
Experts from the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter are available to discuss these and other tips to help families celebrate Mother’s Day and would be happy to arrange virtual interviews.
The Alzheimer's Association, Greater Kentucky & Southern Indiana Chapter is located at 2808 Palumbo Drive, Suite 205, Lexington, KY 40509. Call (859) 266.5283, ext. 8178, email lmckinney@alz.org, or visit alz.org/kyin.