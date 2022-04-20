BELLEFONTE The Bellefonte Country Club welcomed more than 160 members on Tuesday to celebrate a birthday. Like so many things postponed by COVID, the celebration should have taken place in 2021, but the delay did not dampen the enthusiasm of those present.
Conversations sprang up among longtime friends and their families, speakers graced the podium and a celebratory dinner was served to recognize the guest of honor that had passed the iconic milestone.
But the guest of honor did not speak at its own celebration, except perhaps through the voices of the well-wishers themselves.
The Centenarian was simply present and supportive of the conversation, as present and supportive as in all other celebrations both public and private over the past 10 decades. That was because the outpouring of gratitude was not directed at any person present at the Bellefonte Country Club, but rather the club itself.
Established in 1921 through the vision of six area residents, Bellefonte Country Club has endured and flourished, becoming an iconic example of what can be accomplished — and maintained — through passion and determination.
Bellefonte Country Club General Manager Jeff Bostic welcomed those in attendance and introduced the committee responsible for putting together the much-deserved celebration.
Steve Towler opened the program, and introduced Tom Cooksey, then he and Towler discussed the history of golf courses in Boyd and Greenup Counties. The discussion highlighted both the accomplishments and difficulties faced by the country club over the years, as well as recognizing the numerous golf courses that have closed in those two counties over the years.
One of several highlights in Bellefonte’s illustrious history is its involvement in AJGA. The Bluegrass Junior Invitational has been conducted at Bellefonte for 37 years, and has helped develop the careers of many professional players.
Bellefonte has won numerous golf-related awards, and has also been honored in prestigious golf publications such as Golf Digest for its efforts to bring junior golfers to the game. Some of those efforts include contributing to high school and junior golf programs, as well as a needs-based program to help those who lacked resources to enter the sport.
The speakers called to mind all the numerous events that have happened at Bellefonte Country Club over the years — awards won, events held and even the evolution of the sport itself, all taking place during the day-to-day operation of a place that became a social hub for the area where members came to enjoy not only golf, but good food eaten with friends or a tennis match.
While the speakers recalled these memories, those seated did as well. Two men discussed their own history at the club, recalling when one had served as the other’s caddy decades ago.
“Thank you all on behalf of the Kentucky Golf Association,” said speaker Jim Thompson, KGA President. “This is a historic event not only for the KGA but for Bellefonte as well. It is the first time that we are going to recognize a golf course that has been in business for 100 years. And at the start of my year as president I wanted to develop with Mr. Tom Cooksey a recognition program that would recognize golf courses that have been in business for 100 years, and we are going to call it the Century Award.”
Thompson said he was grateful to be able to present that award to Bellefonte Country Club, saying that the club’s contributions to the KGA and golf have been nothing short of legendary.
Towler said it required two years of research by the committee to put together the history represented by Bellefonte Country Club. The result of compiling those memories was a 76-page booklet that chronicles the history of what arguably has become the heart of Bellefonte, and the focus of not only a sport but true passion. That booklet will soon be available to read at local libraries reference sections to preserve the historic memories of an iconic gathering place of friends, families and those who became both through love of the game.
The first milestone has passed, but in true golf fashion the most important “shot” is the next one you take. And Bellefonte is poised to reach the next milestone, making new memories for its current and future members along the way.
