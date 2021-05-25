GRAYSON The Grayson Gallery and Art Center will offer another look at the “Celebrate the Earth” exhibit from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday during Grayson Memory Days.
Winners in the gallery’s month show are:
• Allison Elkins, “Fonz,” colored pencil drawing, People’s Choice.
• Shayne Sigmon, “Beauty of the Body,” etching, Brandon Click Memorial Award.
• Kaylee Mabry, “Screaming Girl,” graphite drawing, GGAC Board Choice.
Each winner received $50.
During the event, the gallery will mark its 10-year anniversary and will serve birthday cake and coffee, gallery director Dan Click said.
Meanwhile, music will be provided in Grayson as part of Memory Days.
The Acousticats will perform at 6:15 p.m., followed by Carrier at 7:20 and City Heat at 8:30 p.m.
The gallery also will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, with Memory Days events ongoing, including:
• 9 to 11 a.m. — Kiwanis Motorcycle Show, Old Ralph’s parking lot.
• 9 to 4 p.m. — Memory Days Car Show, Prichard Elementary parking lot.
• 10 a.m. — 20th annual Dog Jog, corner of Hord and Main streets.
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Grayson Sports Park presents Grayson Baseball Club Tournament, Grayson Sports Park, Robert and Mary Avenue.
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Book Sale by the Friends of the Library, Grayson branch, 116 W. Main St.
• 1 p.m. — 50th annual Memory Days Parade, U.S. 60 and Main Street.
• 3 p.m. — Music at the City Building: Evergreen.
• 3:30 p.m. — Dedication of the Tree Sculpture by woodcarver Larry Porter, City Building.
• 5 p.m. — Music on Main Street: The Vindicated.
• 6:15 p.m. — Music on Main Street: Bad Decision.
• 7:30 p.m. — Music on Main Street: Shelby Lore.
• 8:30 p.m. — Music on Main Street: Dustin Burchett.
A bluegrass show with Turning Ground, Junior Sisk Band and Hammertowne, presented by RudyFest, will be at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Click said admission to the gallery is always free, but donations are appreciated, especially as the gallery undertakes its first fundraising appeal.
“All funds given at ‘the door’ will be matched for up to $500 by a generous donor,” Click said. “The $6,000 goal is earmarked for ‘expanding and enhancing’ current arts programs; funds will help in supporting participating artists, enable more focus on the Artist Market and increasing art sales, additional arts education programs and various supplies for children and adults as well as an overall increased activity for marketing and community outreach.”
He said he hopes the gallery also can upgrade light and sound equipment for its stage.
Donations also may be made at give.communityfunded.com/o/tlc-4wards/i/mountain-association/s/grayson-gallery-expand-the-arts-with-us?champ=4209
“A look ahead will find that the gallery and its programs will be more sustainable and poised for growth, thanks to the donations being made,” Click said.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.
(606) 326-2661 |