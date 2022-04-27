GRAYSON The annual “Celebrate the Earth” exhibit will return to the Grayson Gallery and Art Center with a reception at 6 p.m. Friday.
Artists have submitted more than 60 pieces in various media with a focus on mixed media, assemblage and other three-dimensional works, in addition to photography and fiber art, Gallery Director Dan Click said.
Visitors will be able to vote for their favorite piece for the $50 People’s Choice Award. In addition, the gallery will give their GGAC Board Choice and the Brandon Click Memorial award, each at $50. Awards will be announced at 7:30 a.m.
Refreshments by Sheila Marie will be available during the show and drinks will be provided.
Live music for the event will include an opening acoustic set by Corie Neace and then “Red Sky Morning,” featuring Jerry Lee Brooks.
A follow-up video featuring all the works on display, along with some music clips, will be available in the coming weeks on the Grayson Gallery’s YouTube Channel. Links and information will be posted on Facebook.
Click said the gallery also has planned events for the next few months.
“Coming up in May will be a student art show featuring East Carter High School art students of Art Instructor Heather Berry, who’s also a GGAC Board member,” Click said, noting traditional music will be provided by East Carter High School students Elijah Boggs and Price Harris. Light refreshments will be provided. Other meals will be offered all weekend, including a fish fry at the fire department to food vendors downtown.
“This exhibit will be in celebration of the GGAC’s 11th year and will be during Grayson Memory Days from 6 to 8 p.m. May 27,” Click said.
The gallery, with Main Street and Grayson Creative Community, will host live music in The Gap, the new pocket park on Main Street during Memory Days. Performers will include The Goodfellas and Kentucky Memories.
“Next up will be Pride in the Arts, featuring DJ Gary Kesling of Nine Lives Records for an all-inclusive art show, dance party, refreshments and more as scheduled for June 24 from 6 to 9,” Click said.
For more information, email graysongallery@gmail.com.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.
(606) 326-2661 |