MOREHEAD Leaders of four major service club organizations in Morehead — Kiwanis International, Lions Club International, Optimist International and Rotary International — have been meeting regularly over the past 18 months to share ideas and to identify opportunities to collaborate more.
They’ve agreed to a joint effort launching this fall around a theme of “Celebrate Community” focused on local community service during the week of Oct. 10-16.
On Saturday, Oct. 2, Morehead Mayor Laura White-Brown signed a proclamation resolving that each year the community will honor and recognize “Celebrate Community” in the City of Morehead. The purpose of this joint effort is to instill pride in the city’s volunteers for all their accomplishments and the impact they create to make a difference in others’ lives.
Members of the Morehead Optimist Club, Morehead Rotary Club and Morehead Lions Club were present with Mayor White-Brown for the signing and presentation of the proclamation.
The signing followed the dedication and ribbon-cutting of the Morehead Rotary Club’s “Mural Project” displayed on Main Street on the Pasquale’s building.