MOREHEAD After a two-year silence, the tall tales drifted once again along the shores of Cave Run Lake.
The Cave Run Storytelling Festival returned to Twin Knobs to welcome people from across the world in sharing a variety of stories, comedy, motivation and more. An approximate crowd of well over 700 attendees came to hear the stories in celebration of the festival’s 22nd-year anniversary.
“It’s been great, I couldn’t have asked for better fall weather and people have been so excited to come back after COVID,” said Beth Reynolds, director of the festival. “One of our tellers said that they’d taken for granted festivals and how often people can get together until they couldn’t go to them anymore.”
This year marked Reynold’s second official year as the festival director since she earned the position in 2019, shortly before nationwide closures were caused by the pandemic.
She said she was beyond happy to have the festival return so that she and many others could finally reunite with those they hadn’t seen in over two years.
“A woman told me she’d been camping at this campground for 40 years and that she’d been coming to the festival every year since it started,” said Reynolds, who has attended the festival since it began 22 years ago. “It’s great to see regulars from previous years alongside new visitors, students, campers and even the tellers themselves are from all over the world.”
The festival maintained a loose COVID-19 protocol that asked attendees to do their part in protecting and respecting one another’s space.
Storytellers from across the world took the stage this year.
“I travel the whole country and visit this festival every three years,” said Antonio Rocha, a mime and storyteller who moved from Brazil to America to travel the world and share his stories. “It’s a great place to be and I always appreciate being here. Traveling and telling stories is my career and passion.”
Rocha, who has now lived in Maine for 34 years and has told his stories at Cave Run six times in the past and in 43 states all together, told a story about an illegal slave ship named Malaga that smuggled Africans to Brazil in the 1840s.
First-time storyteller Paul Strickland immediately fell in love with the festival’s atmosphere.
“This is my first time being here but I’m confident in saying that this is in my top three for the best festivals I’ve ever been to,” said Strickland, a comedian from Cincinnati. “It’s just great to have all of these people come just for a good time and some good stories.”
Other performers included Andy Offutt Irwin, Geraldine Buckley, Don White, Bil Lepp, Sheila Arnold and the Rowan County High School Thespians.