Cats’ Meow Feline Fosters is looking for adoptees to take in barn cats in the busiest season of the year for cat rescues.
A rise in the number of cats that occurs every spring overwhelms local shelters and calls for a higher number of rescues, putting feral cats at risk of not finding a home. They are at risk being put down in local shelters to make more room.
“It happens. They get full. Right now, they’re pretty full. They’ve got seven ferals and that’s why we’re really struggling so hard to try to find some barns for those ferals because there’s only so much room,” said Zexia Barnes, a volunteer for Cats’ Meow. “The ferals unfortunately will be the first to go. They’re in the most danger.”
Cats’ Meow was opened in 2015 when a local shelter started to accept cats, and all other rescues focused mainly on getting homes for shelter dogs.
“Those of us that wanted to help the cats were people that already loved cats, had cats as pets and cared about them,” said Barnes.
Cats’ Meow moved around 300 cats from shelters to rescues in 2020 and place 100 cats per year in homes through adopters, while caring for 20 to 25 cats in foster homes.
“We work a lot with rescues in other parts of the state that are bigger, like Louisville or somewhere where they can handle larger numbers of animals,” said Lynn Cassity, president of Cats’ Meow. “A lot of what we have been doing is transporting from here to those other rescues.”
Those who are interested in adopting barn cats must follow an application process and keep their cats either in a room in their barn or in a crate for a specified amount of time to ensure that it will not run away from their property when frightened of a new environment.
“What we require them to do, they have to fill out an application and provide some references. Our interest there is are they going to take care of it. We get them altered so they don’t have to worry about that, then they have to keep them up in some form,” said Barnes, a former Morehead State University professor.
Cats’ Meow Feline Fosters can be contacted for adoption or questions through their Facebook page or by emailing catsmeowff@outlook.com. Some adoptable cats are also listed on petfinder.com.