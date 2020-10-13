CATLETTSBURG A man found passed out near a gas station with pizza in his lap Sunday evening is facing a drug trafficking charge, according to district court records.
Police responded to the 1100 block of Center Street after receiving reports of a man walking in and out of traffic near the 55th Street Marathon, according to a criminal citation.
When police found him, the suspect, 31-year-old Brandon R. Lockhart, of Catlettsburg, was slumped over with the pizza in his lap, records show. The officer tried several times to wake him before he responded, according to the citation.
Lockhart said he was waiting on a ride, then he began to rip up his pizza and throw it into a yard, the citation states.
Based on his slurred speech and his eyes, police said the officer believed Lockhart to be high on heroin. When placed under arrest for public intoxication, the citation shows the officer found a rig in Lockhart’s back pocket. At that point, Lockhart copped to shooting dope that day, records show.
Due to the multiple layers Lockhart wore on that cold, rainy Sunday evening, the officer wrote in the citation he could not properly search him on scene.
At the Boyd County Detention Center, police said Lockhart was searched more thoroughly, which turned up a bit of weed stashed in an aspirin bottle and a suspected heroin/fentanyl mix inside an orange pill bottle.
The citation states the amount of heroin found in the pill bottle exceeded a typical personal use amount.
Lockhart was charged with first-offense heroin trafficking, possession of marijuana, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lockhart was being held at the county jail on a $10,000 bond for his felony case and $1,500 bond for his misdemeanor case.
If you or anyone you know is suffering with a substance abuse disorder, please contact the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP. Administered by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the help line offers free referrals for folks seeking treatment.