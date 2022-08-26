CATLETTSBURG Catlettsburg Elementary will kick off the school year with a new face in the front office.
Jana Osborne is no stranger to school administration, though, and said she has always known she'd be an educator.
Osborne attended Boyd County Schools throughout her entire adolescence and went on to graduate from Georgetown College.
After college, Osborne said she immediately entered the classroom — first as a substitute and then full time at Ponderosa Elementary. Osborne then migrated to Russell Independent Schools where she taught for 12 years.
"I finally got to come home to Boyd County," Osborne said.
Prior to her newest promotion, Osborne worked as assistant principal at Boyd County Middle School alongside the current superintendent, Bill Boblett — where Boblett says she shined.
Boblett elaborated on Osborne's ability to meet each child where they are.
"Kids come to school and we don't know what they've experienced the night before," Boblett said.
However Osborne does, according to Boblett, by making it a mission to know her students on a personal level.
"It's all in their eyes — staff or students," Osborne said. "... Sometimes it's as easy as a smile and a 'How are you?'"
She claims she is known to tell her kids, "I don't need the details, but if you need me, come find me."
Osborne doesn't just step in when problems arise, though, telling The Daily Independent she can rarely be found in her office. She'd rather be in the hallways, greeting students when they get off the bus or in the cafeteria working to build those lasting and vital relationships with students.
Osborne believes that although students may all learn at different levels and paces, they all share the same desire to connect with their educators.
"People ask how many kids I have and I say 198 but two just live with me," Osborne said.
Osborne also said that removing the first barrier her students face — what they come in with — is a huge goal for her.
Although familiar with the classroom and building curriculum, Osborne experienced some apprehension when she first started in administration.
"I was overwhelmed on how to connect with each kid," but over time Osborne said running the building gives her nothing but multiple opportunities to do so.
"One thing I want to make sure of is that everyone believes there can be progress. There can be improvement. Kids can learn," Osborne said. "The lessons students learn may be different, but I truly believe each child has the ability to grow."
It isn't all rainbows and butterflies with Osborne, though.
"I'm not afraid to tell them I love them but I'm also not afraid to call them a knucklehead," Osborne laughed. "I have high expectations. I give my best and I expect it in return."
Osborne said that every decision she makes, from the rug placement in the lobby to what math books she orders, her students' best interest lies in the forefront of her mind.
Boblett is starting his 21st year in administration and spent 10 of them working with Osborne.
Boblett said it's time now for Osborne to take the lead.
"I think she'll do a great job. She's always been a wonderful leader. She's nurturing and has the ability to lead her staff. ... I know she'll put forth all she has to lead the school and make it a great one," Boblett said.
