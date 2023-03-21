CATLETTSBURG Mayor Faith Day of Catlettsburg honored an 11-year-old girl Tuesday who saved her grandmother earlier this month when she went into cardiac arrest.
Day proclaimed Tuesday, March 21, 2023, “Aubrey Johnson Day.” Johnson attended Tuesday’s meeting and received the plaque with the proclamation and a goodie bag.
“I don’t think I could’ve been that calm,” Day said. “You’re a hero and the fact you’re from Catlettsburg makes it all the better.”
Johnson followed the instructions of a 911 operator after finding her grandmother unresponsive. The child’s heroics ultimately saved her grandmother’s life.
Adding to the feel-good nature of the meeting, the Catlettsburg Main Street Committee reported it’s working toward getting a walking trail established behind the flood wall, starting at 26th Street to the baseball field.
With the view of the Big Sandy and the Ohio River at Catlettsburg, the committee hopes to leverage its role as a non-profit to help tap into resources for beautification for the city, representatives said.
Here are some other highlights from Tuesday’s meeting:
• A draft proposal for mobile homes in Catlettsburg was presented to the council. City Attorney Sonny Martin said he’d have to look it over to make sure it was legal. More about this will be reported on later in the week by The Daily Independent.
• The Easter Egg hunt at the ball field is scheduled for April 1. Renovations to the concession stand should be done by the end of the week, Day said.
• The streets department supervisor position is still vacant, according to the mayor.
• Clean-up days in the city are scheduled for the week of April 24 to April 28.
• The city is poised to apply for a third round of Cleaner Water grant funding, the mayor said. The application period hasn’t opened yet, but Day said the city is ready for when it is.
• A prefabricated shelter, benches and trash cans for the riverfront should be ready by May/June, Day said.
• The city council voted unanimously to update the city’s procurement regulations.
• The council went into executive session to discuss the acquisition of property. No action was taken.