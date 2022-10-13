CATLETTSBURG A 45-year-old man facing 21 charges relating to the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material will be heading back to court Nov. 10.
Attorney David Mussetter asked Judge John Vincent for more time to review the evidence against 45-year-old Matthew McDavid.
According to Mussetter, he needed to hash out a time wherein he can go to the Ashland Police Department and review the evidence against his client.
McDavid was busted following a July 21 search warrant at a home in Catlettsburg, according to court records.