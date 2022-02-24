CATLETTSBURG Judge John Vincent told a Catlettsburg man, “no violence, got that?” following a plea and sentencing hearing Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court.
Larry Joe Kirk, 62, entered a guilty plea Thursday to one count of fourth-degree assault, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of resisting arrest and one count of third-degree terroristic threatening.
In exchange for the guilty plea, he would be sentenced to serve five years probation, with five years of prison time dangling over his head. He would also have to serve 60 days in jail, a requirement he already met. Additional terms included anger management, refraining from drinking alcohol and avoiding contact with the victim.
Boyd County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Christina Smith said the victim in the case requested the deal.
Kirk was arrested in December 2021 on his charges and has a history of petty offenses dating back to the 1990s, including assault, public intoxication and DUI.
