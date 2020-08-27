CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department took a Catlettsburg man into custody after a series of undercover buys earlier this month, according to court records.
Kirby D. Boggs, 48, was charged in Boyd County District Court Friday with two counts of first-degree trafficking of less than 2 grams of methamphetamine (first offense) and one count of first-degree trafficking of fentanyl.
Boggs is being held at the county jail on $25,000 bond.
According to the citation, Boggs sold drugs to three separate times to an informant working with the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department.
(606) 326-2653 |