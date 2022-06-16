A Catlettsburg man has been charged with both possession and distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under 12.
Darrin R. Rose, 39, was arrested without incident on Wednesday.
The Ashland Police Department Cyber Crimes Unit and the Catlettsburg Police Department executed a search warrant at Rose’s residence. He was found to be in possession of multiple electronic images and videos depicting child sexual abuse material.
Authorities seized multiple electronic items and transported them to the APD Cyber Crimes Unit. They are subjected to further examination.
The investigation is ongoing, according to APD, and more charges are expected to follow.