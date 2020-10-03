ASHLAND A Catlettsburg couple is in custody after being caught Wednesday with two large bags of meth, according to a district court citation.
Christopher and Linda Carrel, 31 and 30 respectively, were both charged with first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine (first offense) greater than 2 grams.
Christopher Carrel was also charged with various traffic offenses, including first-offense DUI, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ashland Police stopped the couple at around 11 p.m. in the 1700 block of Donna Court, according to court records after witnessing Christopher Carrel blow a stop sign at the intersection of 6th Street and Carl Perkins Drive, court records show.
Carrel displayed the symptoms of opiate use and stated he was a user, according to the citation. After failing a field sobriety test, officers found a glass pipe with burn marks in his front pocket during his arrest, records show.
During the search of the car, police said the officers found the two bags of meth behind the driver’s seat, within the reach of Linda Carrel.
As of Thursday evening, bond has not been set in either suspect’s case, according to the Boyd County Detention Center website.
The website also shows Christopher Carrel had a fugitive warrant for his arrest.
If you or anyone you know is suffering with a substance abuse disorder, please contact the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP. Administered by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the help line offers free referrals for folks seeking treatment.
(606) 326-2653 |