CATLETTSBURG After 1 1/2 years of deadlock on the planning commission, a majority of the Catlettsburg City Council said Tuesday they wouldn’t mind loosening ordinances surrounding mobile homes in the city.
According to current ordinances, mobile homes that were already in the city are grandfathered in. If the grandfathered trail burns up, floods out or is otherwise destroyed in a catastrophe, the owner can replace it.
However, if the trailer falls apart due to age and normal wear and tear, it can’t be replaced.
Planning and Zoning board member Kevin Stanley told the council Tuesday that he has the votes on his commission to get a recommendation to the board, but one member has been a stick in the mud about it.
“Look, there’s nobody building million dollar homes here in Catlettsburg,” Stanley said. “Let’s make it possible for people to own their own homes here. Look around us — I think if we made it easier, people can replace some of these dilapidated properties.”
Councilman Rex Castle asked Stanley point blank what the hold-up is.
“What is the problem? Why are there no regular meetings? Why is it when I went to the last meeting, it was a screaming match?” Castle said.
Stanley said if it was up to him, he’d call a meeting for every month, but to his understanding he wasn’t allowed to call a meeting.
“I’m not sure how to even legally make a vote,” Stanley said. “I asked them all if they’d do it, and they said they would, but they ran out the door. and there hasn’t been a meeting called since.”
Mayor Faith Day, who isn’t shy about rapping upon the table with her gavel to maintain order in the city council chambers, told Stanley he could call the meetings himself.
“Well, I guess I will,” Stanley said. “When is your next meeting?”
Day said it is the third Tuesday of every month.
Stanley said he’ll call the next meeting for the week prior, the second Tuesday of the month.
“I just want to make sure everything is legal, you know?” he said. “We’ll do it the week before and we’ll make sure it gets done.”
Here are some other highlights from the city council meeting:
• Eddie Peterman, who is in charges of the streets crew, is leaving the city. Historically, the city has the next person in line fill in the top-dog spot, but Day said she wasn’t necessarily going to do that. That caused a little uproar, with people asking if it was written as a policy — Day and clerk Kay Cole said it was never written down. Day asserted that it was her call, stating “Just because that’s how we always did it doesn’t make it right.”
Until a new person is picked, Day said she’d manage the department herself — one elderly gentleman in the crowd said “God help us.” A member of the streets crew offered himself to take over and Day said, “I’m not going to be put on the spot. I will make the decision when I’m ready. I’m not going to be pressured into doing this.”
• The city council voted 5-to-1 to kick in $9,000 to help Police Chief Cameron Logan buy Chevy Silverado to be used as a cruiser. The cruiser will cost $45,000 total, with $36,000 of it paid from asset forfeiture and the sale of auctioned cars. Logan told the council that it was a strike-while-the-iron-is-hot situation, with new police ready Explorers and Tahoes being eight months to two years away from getting to departments.
• The city council finalized an ordinance raising the limit to purchase items without going to bid up to $30,000, which is in line with other local governments in Kentucky.
• The commission received its audit report, with the auditor stating the city had a “clean audit.” That means there wasn’t anything dead wrong going on in the finances of the city.