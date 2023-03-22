CATLETTSBURG The planning and zoning commission of Catlettsburg may have voted 3-2 on Monday for a draft proposal allowing new mobile homes into the city.
It really depends on who one asks. Planning and Zoning Chair Shelia Lambert said the proposal voted upon by the committee wasn't really a proposal at all. It was just something Kevin Stanley, a supporter of mobile homes, cobbled together in a hurry.
Under current ordinance, a mobile home can only be replaced in the city limits if it is destroyed through an act of God. A mobile home falling apart cannot be replaced with another one.
But Stanley — who declared at the last February meeting that he had the votes except for Lambert — said it wasn't as much of a done deal as he thought.
At Tuesday's meeting, City Attorney Sonny Martin said it would've been better if they had come to him first to make sure it was legal and so he could draft something that could be useable moving forward.
Councilman Rex Castle and Mayor Faith Day both expressed the same sentiment. It's been two years.
"We needed to get something and I guess Kevin did it," Day said at the meeting.
Both Lambert and Stanley said COVID and other extenuating circumstances slowed down the process.
Lambert said she has been taking her time looking into the ordinances across the state to make sure whatever the planning committee cooks up, it's in line with best practices around Kentucky.
"We've been looking at KRS and different ordinances to make sure what we do is legal," she said.
Lambert said she isn't categorically against prefabricated homes. She said double-wides can be turned into beautiful homes and current prefabs on the market could fit small lots without looking like trailers.
She said single-wides have been her sticking point — a point that wasn't brought up until the last committee meeting, she said.
"What we wanted to see was building inspectors and proper permitting and to make sure if they lay a pad down, they can't just let it sit there forever," she said. "We wanted to make sure they had a nice brick foundation around it, not one of those metal skirts."
Lambert said property values was a concern. She said neighboring Kenova, West Virginia, has beautiful houses sitting next to single-wide trailers.
"I've taken photographs of the trailers around here some of them just do not wear well," she said. "We want people to come home and move back here, but if they do, they won't be moving into something like that. They'll be buying one of the homes here and fixing it."
Stanley, like Lambert, said the commission is "a done deal" on double-wides, but the pushback from Lambert over single-wides is unfounded.
"Look, Catlettsburg has small lots," he said. "A lot of these lots aren't big enough for a double-wide, but they can take a single-wide."
Stanley said in drafting his ordinance, he's tried to keep it to HUD standards, but Lambert's push for foundations go above and beyond and add unnecessary cost.
"To put that foundation up around these homes is an extra $10,000," he said. "I don't think they know what's in these modern homes — these modern ones are using Pex pipes and waterproof subfloors. They're built to last."
He said the regulations Lambert was coming up with would essentially regulate out what mobile homes could come into the city.
"She wanted a 5/12 pitch on the roofs, but that's not standard," he said. "It's a 3/12 pitch coming out of the factories. She just wanted to overload it with all these rules that went way above what HUD and FEMA are saying."
Stanley said opening Catlettsburg up for more mobile homes could lead to more affordable housing in the area — like Lambert, he too wants to see owners, not renters, move into them.
However, Lambert said Stanley's motives aren't entirely altruistic. She said he owns a mobile home and rents it out.
"I don't see how you can sit on this commission and vote on something like that when you directly benefit from it," Lambert said. "That's unethical."
Stanley said while he does own a mobile home, he isn't renting it.
"My daughter lives down there for free," he said. "Heck, in fact, I got to put a new roof on it. That's coming out of my pocket. I'll take you down there to show you if you want."
