ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission made headway Thursday in the battle against feral cats within the city limits, by clearing way for a program to catch ’em and snip ’em.
The commission voted unanimously Thursday to allow for a new tactic in the feline fray — rather than putting feral cats to sleep, the commission authorized a program to catch and spay or neuter the animals, and then release them after marking their ear.
The change in the city’s animal control ordinance has been six months in the making — essentially a mad dash in the slow wheels of government — after local volunteer Brian Carroll reached out to find a solution to the issue.
Carroll said at the Boyd County Animal Shelter, about 800 feral cats were taken to the shelter last year — very few remain alive, according to Carroll.
“I think only two were recovered and maybe a few more were taken in by other organizations,” he said. “The vast majority were euthanized.”
On the other hand, dogs taken to the shelter were usually adopted out, barring any major illness or aggression on the dog’s part, according to Carroll.
“The issue here is with the cats,” he said. “If you trap the cat and neuter and release it, it will continue to feed and consume food. But it can’t multiply. And if you kill them, the ones that are left keep multiplying. You can’t keep up.”
And anyone who has had feral cats roaming about knows a female cat can pop out up to five litters a year.
Looking at this problem, Carroll said he called around to other communities where he found out about “catch, neuter and release.”
“Louisville and some other areas have done it and it works,” he said. “It takes about three years and the you see a dramatic decline in the population. I think this is a win-win for cat lovers and people who don't like cats.”
Carroll said he also brought the idea to the Boyd County Fiscal Court, which was passed quickly. With the legal ground work cleared, Carroll said he’s working with organizations to get grants and volunteer veterinarians to participate in the program.
“This is a first big step,” he said. “Right now, I’m trying to facilitate all cooperation between animal control, organizations like Tri-State Neuter and Release. There’s a lot of people stepping up.”
Carroll said he found both governments — city and county — to be highly receptive to the idea and productive.
City Manager Mike Graese said the city has been searching for a solution to the feral cat problem, which he has described as always fluctuating, but widespread. Graese said there are major colonies of cats behind the Riverside Hill Walmart, the riverfront and a few neighborhoods.
Graese said cats are not naturally pack animals and having multiple cats in a central location can lead to problems with the bird population, as well as risk of disease from feces and urine concentrated in one area.
“I had a stray kill six birds in my back yard alone,” Graese said.
Another issue brought by cats is coyotes, which are highly adaptable critters that thrive in the city and country alike. One primary food source for coyotes are feral cats — Graese said there have been an increase of sightings in the city.
“It’s a concern for the citizenry here in Ashland and opinions can be very strong on how to deal with it,” he said. “I gnashed my teeth for a couple of months over how to handle this, but I learned this is a good middle-of-the-road solution.”
As of Thursday, Graese said there were 23 complaints for feral cats to be picked up by the city. However, there's no room at the animal shelter for them.
“We hope this effort will, over the long term, decrease the population,” he said.
The city commission is expected to vote Friday on second-reading of the ordinance.
