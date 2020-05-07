Boyd, Carter and Greenup County each reported no additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.
Rowan County Judge-Executive Harry Clark had not sent a report to The Daily Independent as of 7 p.m. Thursday, but the county did report one new case on Wednesday, bringing its total to three. Two patients have already recovered.
“We wish this new patient a speedy recovery as well,” Clark said. “We will not release additional information regarding this individual out of respect for them and compliance with medical privacy law.”
Clark encouraged his community to “stay calm and go about your business as state guidelines allow, but go about it safely.”
Boyd County’s tally stands at 32. There have been 1,214 — not including any numbers from the Kroger drive-thru testing site at ACTC — performed tests in Boyd County. Twenty-two patients have recovered. Three Boyd County residents have died. Boyd County has reported only one new case over the last 10 days.
Greenup County’s total is at 12, including 10 who have reached recovery. There have been 733 performed tests, according to the Greenup County Health Department.
The Carter County Health Department has announced six total cases. There have been 538 residents tested.
Elliott County is the lone northeastern Kentucky county without a reported positive case.