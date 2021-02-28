Both the Ashland-Boyd County and Greenup County Health Departments reported the same number of new COVID-19 cases on Saturday: three.
In Greenup County, a 48-year-old female, 54-year-old female and 40-year-old female tested positive, bringing the county’s tally to 3,379. There have been 3,127 recoveries and 28 COVID-positive deaths.
In Boyd County, a 27-year-old female, a 50-year-old female and a 56-year-old male tested positive. The county’s count, as of Saturday, stood at 4,541 — 2,862 have recovered and 61 county residents have died after having tested positive.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department reported two more cases on Saturday. A 25-year-old female and 35-year-old female had tested positive, pushing the county’s tally to 1,241 — 1,174 have recovered and there have been 22 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department did not issue a report on Friday or Saturday on its Facebook page.