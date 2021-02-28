Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.