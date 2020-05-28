Zero remains the number of the week in northeastern Kentucky.
Boyd, Carter and Greenup counties again reported a case-free day on Thursday, leaving the COVID-19 case totals at 38, eight and 14, respectively.
In Boyd County, there have been 34 recoveries. Greenup County has reported 13. Carter County’s health department hasn’t regularly reported a number of recoveries.
There have been more than 5,000 tests conducted among the three counties in all.
There are just two Kentucky counties — Estill and Robertson — that have not reported a single positive case.