Recent health department numbers show a spike in positive tests for coronavirus in three nursing homes in southern Ohio.
Lawrence, Scioto and Jackson counties have all seen increases in coronavirus cases county wide in recent weeks, with outbreak clusters in Harbor Healthcare, Best Care and the Oakwood Community Health Center. Overall, the counties have been spared by the virus — while accounting for 1.4% of the population of Ohio, the three only account for 0.78% of statewide cases.
However, the nursing home totals for new cases the week of Sept. 2 shows the three nursing homes account for 7.8% of the 836 cases reported this week among residents in nursing homes throughout Ohio.
Lawrence County
As of Friday, Lawrence County, Ohio, had 470 reported cases of the virus since April 15, with 14 deaths. The population of the county is 59,463, meaning slightly less than 1 in 100 people have been infected in the county.
Harbor Healthcare, located in Ironton, reported 52 cases amongst residents the week of Aug. 26, for a cumulative total of 70 cases in April 15. Staff cases saw 32 cases that same week, for a cumulative total of 40. For the week of Sept. 2, cases declined at the facility to 19 for residents and six for staff.
The director of the Lawrence County Health Department could not be reached for comment.
The administrator of Harbor Healthcare could not be reached for comment.
Scioto County
As of Friday, Scioto County had 387 reported cases of the virus with three deaths since April 15. The population of the county is 75,314, which means about 0.5% of the county has been infected with the virus.
Best Care, a nursing home in Wheelersburg, reported 19 cases among residents the week of Sept. 2, for a cumulative total of 27 cases at the facility. Infections amongst staff were shown to be 16 that same week, for a total of 25 since April 15.
The director of the Scioto County Health Department could not be reached for comment.
Best Care declined to comment about the outbreak.
Jackson County
As of Friday, Jackson County reported 180 cases since April 15, with one death. The county has a population of 32,413, which amounts to 0.55% of the population.
Oakwood Community Health Center in Jackson reported 24 residential cases this week, for a cumulative total of 42. Staff only saw three infections reported, for a total of 20 since mid-April.
Jackson County Health Department Commissioner Kevin Aston said he believes the spikes seen at the start of the pandemic in major cities such as Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton and Cleveland are starting to make its way out to rural areas such as his county. He said people may have become lax in adhering to social distancing and mask guidelines, which has resulted in uptick.
“People are letting their guard down,” Aston said. “We can’t succumb to pandemic fatigue. We need to make good decisions in public.”
Summertime travel can also be partially to blame, Aston said. The outbreak inside the nursing home is partially a result of the county spike, Aston said. He said the health department is monitoring the situation and providing advisement on the matter.
The nursing home declined to comment about the outbreak.
