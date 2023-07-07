CATLETTSBURG A case involving a man driving intoxicated with a child in the back seat is expected to reach resolution next week.
A Kentucky State Trooper cited Stephen J. Bennett, 45, of Ashland, was arrested following a traffic stop after failing field sobriety testing with a juvenile in tow last month.
Bennett was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, DUI, reckless driving, resisting arrest and multiple traffic-related offenses.
On Friday, Bennett's attorney, Caleb Hurt, said an offer has been extended that may resolve the case.
Hurt requested one week for a possible plea change.
Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis penciled in Bennett to reappear July 14.
