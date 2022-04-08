Attorneys are close to reaching a deal between the former owners of the KYOVA movie theater, Camp Landing and the Small Business Administration, according to court records.
Back in October, the Reyton Ashland Theatre — a subsidiary of the Reyton Cedar Knoll group that owned the KYOVA Mall until July 2021 — filed a lawsuit against Camp Investments, the Small Business Administration and Isabella Casillas Guzman, an official with the agency.
Reyton applied for a COVID-19 relief fund called the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant in May 2021, according to the complaint filed in federal court.
According to the suit, in September the SBA agreed to grant the theater $713,542.63. However, Camp Investments — by then the owner of said theater — stepped in and claimed the grant for itself, according to the suit.
Records from the SBA show the awarding of the amount to both Reyton and the Cinema at Camp Landing at the same amount. The suit was filed six days after Camp Landing was awarded the grant in October.
According to the suit, the SBA refused to disburse the funds to Reyton until an agreement or a “decree from a court of competent jurisdiction” was issued. The suit is unclear as to if Camp Landing actually received the monies, either.
The claims issued in the suit are primarily against the SBA, alleging the agency unnecessarily delayed the theater’s application when it was under Reyton ownership by five months.
According to Camp Investment’s pleadings in the case, the company received a notice from the SBA when Reyton was awarded the grant and the agency needed “judicial resolution as to the rightful recipient” of the funds.
Camp Investments categorically denied interceding with the SBA to get the grant money. The company further states Reyton was not eligible for the money, according to court records.
The SBA and Guzman, who is sued in her official capacity, have also denied that the monies were wrongfully withheld.
On Monday, all parties to the suit jointly filed a motion to continue proceedings until due to settlement negotiations under way, records show.
Both Reyton and entities involving Jason Camp — the sole owner of Camp Landing — were no strangers to SBA loans and grants during the dark days of COVID.
According to ProPublica's SBA Paycheck Protection Program Loan Database, Reyton Cedar Knoll LLC — the then owner of the KYOVA Mall — received $42,602 in April 2020, while the theater received $51,572. The former reported seven jobs relying on the money, while the latter reported 23. The mall loan was forgiven, while no information was available for the theater loan.
As far as Camp-affiliated entities are concerned, four were reported in the database totaling to an amount of $1.032 million.
According to the records, the Winchester, Smokin’ J’s and the 3J Group applied for both the first and second round of PPP loans in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
The two restaurants received the bulk of the monies — in 2020 the Winchester received $225,560 to support 60 jobs, while in 2021 it received $305,406 to support 54 jobs. Smokin’ J’s received $134,718 in the first round to support 60 jobs and $206,282 in the second round to support 44 jobs.
The 3J Group — the parent company of the two restaurants — received $67,862 in the first round and $89,423 in the second round to support three employees.
Big C Events, a company solely owned by Jason Camp in Ohio, was awarded $5,314 in 2020 to support one employee.
All loans have since been forgiven.
