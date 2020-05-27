The number of reported coronavirus cases has remained the same all week in Boyd, Carter and Greenup counties.
The total positive COVID-19 cases are 38, eight and 14, respectively.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 3,093 conducted tests in all. Thirty-four of the 38 positive patients have recovered, according to the health department.
A total of 1,565 tests have been performed in Greenup County, including 1,548 negative tests. Three are pending.
Carter County’s number of conducted tests reached 1,066 as of Wednesday. Fourteen results are pending.
Estill, Lee and Robertson are the lone counties (of 120) without a reported positive case.