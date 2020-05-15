Boyd, Greenup and Carter counties each recorded a case-free day on Friday.
The COVID-19 case tally still stands at 38, 13 and seven, respectively, for the three counties.
In Boyd County, a total of 2,622 tests have been performed. Twenty-seven of the 38 patients have recovered. There have been three deaths.
All positive cases are compliant with home and hospital isolation protocols.
Carter County’s health department has logged 732 conducted tests, 712 of which have come back negative.
Twelve of 13 Greenup County positive patients have recovered.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced a second case in Lawrence County on Thursday. Elliott County remains the lone northeastern Kentucky county without a case.