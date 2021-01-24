The Greenup County Health Department listed 19 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, pushing the tally past 3,000.
An 8-year-old boy is the youngest patient on Saturday’s report. The oldest is a 79-year-old male.
The health department had not issued a report on Sunday as of 5 p.m. As of Saturday, there had been 3,015 cases involving Greenup County residents, including 2,474 recoveries and 28 COVID-positive deaths.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 33 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday. A 51-year-old male and an 82-year-old male were hospitalized after having tested positive.
Of the 31 home-isolation cases, the youngest is a 1-year-old boy and the oldest is an 85-year-old male.
As of Saturday, there had been 4,013 cases involving Boyd County residents. There have been 2,276 recoveries and 51 COVID-positive deaths.
Carter County’s health department announced a dozen additional cases on Saturday.