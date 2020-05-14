Boyd County reported zero additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday. Among 2,585 total tests performed, there have been 38 positive results in the county. An undetermined number are pending.
Twenty-seven Boyd County patients have reached recovery. There have been three deaths. Just eight cases are currently active.
Three of the six cases reported since Monday were results from last week’s Kroger testing site at ACTC.
Greenup County’s tally stands at 13, according to the county’s health department. Twelve Greenup County patients have recovered.
Carter County has reported a total of seven positive cases. The patient possessing the latest positive result is asymptomatic and is at home isolating. The health department reported this case late Tuesday, moving its total from six to seven.
Elliott County remains the only northeastern Kentucky county without a case.