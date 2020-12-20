The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Northeast Kentucky has met its goal of raising $12,000 in 12 days every year since it launched its annual campaign. This year, it raised more than $64,000.
The funds from this campaign are especially important in 2020 because, according to CASA, there may be a significant decrease in VOCA (Victims of Crime Act) funding for agencies in 2021. VOCA funding is important to CASA’s expansion and helps serve more children in areas that may not get as much attention.
According to a CASA press release, it didn’t stop at $64,000.
“We have requests still pending and feel very confident that we will still receive more money before the year comes to a close,” the release read.
The CASA program brings help to children and families in Boyd, Carter, Elliott and Morgan counties.
Wrote CASA: COVID-19 has not changed the commitment to this program, the communities we serve and, most of all, the children that we seek to protect.
Even in the midst of a pandemic, CASA asked and received from generous community members who share CASA’s commitment.
